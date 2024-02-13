Arthur Blank: No defined QB plan, will be “talked about pretty intensely” in coming weeks

Falcons owner Arthur Blank interviewed 14 candidates for the team’s head coaching position and they shared varied views on how they’d approach the job, but he said there was unanimity on one point.

Blank told reporters late last week that they all agreed that the quarterback position is “something that needs work” after the team bounced between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke during the 2023 season. The Falcons ultimately hired Raheem Morris to be their head coach and that means the team can now turn its attention toward the quarterback position.

Blank said this “is not one of these things where we can take a year to develop a strategy” because of how close we are to the start of a new league year and that the team plans to take a deep dive into the question before it is underway.

“I would tell you quite honestly: 1,000 percent, there’s not a defined plan, but it is being talked about,” Blank said, via the team’s website. “And it’ll be talked about pretty intensely — I would say — over the next coming weeks.”

The result of those conversations will be a significant part of the plan for Morris’ first season and getting it right could put the Falcons in position for a playoff trip in 2024.