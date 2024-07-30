 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
nbc_pftpm_cousinsv2_240730.jpg
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule
nbc_pftpm_cousinsv2_240730.jpg
Vikings were ‘honest’ during talks with Cousins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Jon Gruden tries one last time to get Nevada Supreme Court to keep his case in court
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arthur Blank on tampering: The organization made a couple procedural mistakes

  
Published July 30, 2024 03:59 PM

Back in June, the Falcons were hit with a relatively light punishment for tampering with three players on the eve of free agency — including quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta had to forfeit its original fifth-round pick and pay a $250,000 fine. General Manager Terry Fontenot was also fined $50,000.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the NFL’s announcement, team owner Arthur Blank said the Falcons are working to make sure nothing like that happens again.

“So, the tampering situation, we were advised by the NFL that we didn’t dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T,’ despite our attempt to do that,” Blank said. “There were a couple of procedural mistakes, I think, that were made by the organization. We fully cooperated with the NFL, as we always do in any sort of investigation. They found there were certain things were deficient in the way we handled things with Kirk. We’ve addressed those things internally.

“Find something that’s a problem, you fix it and make sure it doesn’t happen again, and that’s our attitude about it. The NFL is certainly doing their job and doing it well.”

In addition to Cousins, Atlanta was also found to have had contact with Darnell Mooney and Charlie Werner during the two-day negotiation period just before the start of the new league year.