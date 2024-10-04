 Skip navigation
Arthur Maulet won’t play for Ravens Sunday

  
Published October 4, 2024 03:36 PM

Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet was designated for return from injured reserve this week, but he’s not quite ready to return to the lineup.

Maulet, who has knee and hamstring injuries, was limited in practice on Wednesday before missing practice the last two days. He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Running back Rasheen Ali (neck) was also designated for return this week. He’s listed as questionable after a full practice session on Friday.

Kick returner Deonte Harty (knee) was added to the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable. Guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) is also listed as questionable after missing Week Four.