Arthur Smith: Justin Fields adds a different element to offense

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that Justin Fields has taken advantage of the increase in opportunities that have come his way with Russell Wilson hampered by a calf injury and that continued to be the case at the team’s scrimmage last Friday night.

Wilson appears to be on the road to a full return to action in the near future, but Fields’s time as the No. 1 quarterback has provided a chance for the Steelers to see how Fields is picking up offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme. Smith said that Fields is “really operating the offense” and expanded on the threat he can provide to opposing defenses because of his varied skill set.

“He’s a dangerous football player with the ball in his hands,” Smith said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It allows you to get creative. Maybe you change up a little bit of a defensive game plan for him. Certainly he adds a different element.”

There’s been no sign that Fields’ extended run with the first team this summer has led the Steelers to continue a change in the plan for Wilson to be the starter this fall, but it certainly sounds like the former Bear is putting his best foot forward on that front. Even if there’s no change, the good buzz would also linger in the background come the regular season if Wilson struggles because the prospect of turning to the player Smith describes will have its appeal if the offense is struggling to catch fire.