Led by Justin Fields, Steelers’ offense shines in scrimmage

  
Published August 3, 2024 09:02 AM

With pole-position starter Russell Wilson still recovering from a calf strain, Justin Fields continues to get opportunities.

And he continues to do well with them.

Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fields led the starting offense to six touchdowns in a seven-shots goal line drill against the starting defense during a Friday night scrimmage. (The seventh shot resulted in a penalty on the defense.)

Three of the scores were through the air, with Fields connecting to tight end Pat Freiermuth once and receiver George Pickens twice.

Here’s a nice throw from Fields to Pickens in 11-on-11 drills, almost from last night.

Coach Mike Tomlin declared the drill to be a 7-0 win for the offense.

After the scrimmage, Tomlin seemed energetic and borderline excited about what his team has shown him so far.

“We had a high-intensity practice,” Tomlin told reporters. “But it’s part of the process, man. It’s iron on iron, Steelers versus Steelers. But we do it with the mindset that we’re working toward something. . . . I just really tip my cap to the guys for the intensity they brought to the work tonight.”

The Steelers always bring intensity. This year, if they can enhance it with improved offensive performance, it could be a good year for Pittsburgh.