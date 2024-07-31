 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin: Justin Fields really took advantage of extra opportunity

  
Published July 31, 2024 01:05 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson’s calf was feeling well enough for him to get on the field for the first time in training camp on Tuesday, but his absence gave Justin Fields extra chances to show the team what he can do.

It sounds like that went well for Fields. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t reset the depth chart, but he did tell CBS Sports that Fields made the most of the chance to get extended time with the first-team offense.

“We’ve got two really capable guys,” Tomlin said. “We’re going to create an environment where they get an opportunity to compete and see where they’re capable of. . . . Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ has been out some the first week. Really just excited about the trajectory of it. Excited to continue to go with the process and having them display their skills.”

Tomlin said in the offseason that Wilson is in the “pole position” to be the starter come September and his return to work means that he’ll have a chance to further solidify that with a lot of time left before Week One, but any slips could open the door to Fields finding his way back into the mix.