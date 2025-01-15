Arthur Smith set to interview with Bears Wednesday, Jets Thursday

With the Steelers’ season over, their offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will turn his attention to his bid to return to the head coaching ranks.

The Bears and Jets both requested interviews with Smith and those conversations are set to take place this week. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Smith will meet with the Bears on Wednesday and then move on to an interview with the Jets on Thursday.

Smith was 21-30 over three seasons as the Falcons head coach and then moved to Pittsburgh after being fired following the 2023 season. Smith’s work with quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson early in the season drew some good reviews, but a season-ending five-game losing streak didn’t leave anyone around the Steelers looking too good.

That won’t keep him from making his case to a couple of teams who would see a winning record and first-round playoff flameout as a significant improvement on their recent results.