Arthur Smith: We’re not going to play musical chairs at QB

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Falcons again this week, but there’s no word on what the team will do after they take their bye in Week 11.

On Wednesday, head coach Arthur Smith reiterated that the team will come up with their plan during that bye week and said that they will be having those conversations with a plan to choose Heinicke or Desmond Ridder to run the offense for the rest of the season.

“We’re not going to play musical chairs,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “Hopefully we can go get this win. Take a second to really evaluate as we make that sprint towards the end of the season. “That’s the best I can give you right now.”

The Falcons came into this season talking about Ridder as their long-term answer at quarterback. Choosing Heinicke as the quarterback coming out of the bye may prove to be the best thing for the team in the short term, however, and that would likely reopen the search for a future starter come the offseason.