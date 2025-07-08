As 20th year at CBS commences, James Brown is in talks for an extension

James Brown moved from Fox to CBS in 2006. As he approaches his 20th season with his current network, he’s potentially going to stick around a lot longer.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Brown is negotiating an extension to remain the host of The NFL Today. His current deal expires after the 2025 season.

Despite being 74, Brown has no plans to retire.

He emerged from a partial youth movement in 2024, one that saw Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason out, still in his chair as the captain of the ship.

In a business where age can be an issue (the requirements of federal and state laws nothwithstanding), it’s good to see CBS sticking with what’s working. As McCarthy notes, a few broadcasters get to stick around as long as they want, with Lee Corso and Dick Vitale the most notable.

Maybe J.B., who has become an institution at CBS, will extend his 20-year run by another decade, or longer.