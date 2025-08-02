As Brent Musburger is honored by the Hall of Fame, here’s a look at the iconic voices in sports

The incomparable Brent Musburger finally receives tonight the 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Musburger hosted The NFL Today on CBS before becoming a big-event play-by-play voice for college football and basketball. He will always be known for his goosebump-inducing catchphrase, “You are looking live.”

In honor of Musburger’s award, Michael Holley and I did a draft on Friday’s PFT Live of iconic voices in sports. It’s hard to argue with any of them, and it was a fun trip down memory lane.

Most of our picks have won the award Musburger receives tonight. It was long overdue, but it’s better late than never.