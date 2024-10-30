 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As trade deadline approaches, there aren’t many untouchable players

  
Published October 30, 2024 10:23 AM

With six days to go until the trade deadline, plenty of teams will use plenty of willing reporters to build leverage.

So-and-so isn’t having a fire sale. Such-and-such won’t be traded. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The truth is that not many players are truly untouchable. For the right price, most players can be traded. If a new team wants the player badly enough, the new team can get him.

Only the best of the best of the best players will prompt the team that holds his rights to hang up without hearing the offer. In some situations, the cap consequences of trading a player will help push the decision to “no way” territory.

But there aren’t many who aren’t available, under any circumstances. And the teams that are spreading to word to easily manipulable members of the media that there’s no fire sale and/or average players aren’t available are either trying to conjure a market — or they’ve already explored the options and have decided a market isn’t there.