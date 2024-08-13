As Week 1 looms, NFL has yet to interview or meet with Rashee Rice

With eight felony charges pending against Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in the aftermath of a March 2024 street-racing incident that left multiple people injured, it initially seemed unlikely that he’d be playing when Week 1 rolls around. As Week 1 rolls closer, it’s beginning to look like he’ll actually be available to play.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL has not yet met with or interviewed Rice.

There are two possible ways that Rice would miss the opener against the Ravens. One, he’d miss the game if he’s suspended without pay under the Personal Conduct Policy. Two, he’d miss the game if he’s placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, the NFL’s name for paid leave.

As to the possibility of an unpaid suspension, the league does not take such action until the underlying criminal case has ended. Rice’s case is pending, and there’s currently no reason to believe it will end soon. Even if it would resolve today with a plea deal, there simply isn’t enough time for the NFL to conclude a disciplinary process that now includes a third party who finds the facts and issues the decision.

As to the potential for paid leave, that hasn’t happened yet. If it hasn’t happened yet, why would it happen in the next three weeks? Although a felony charge makes the player eligible for paid leave, the league typically uses it only in the case of domestic violence.

Here’s the league’s statement on the matter, via email from earlier in the hour to PFT: “We have been monitoring developments in the matter. Following the conclusion of the legal process, the NFL will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

This confirms that an unpaid suspension isn’t happening any time soon. While paid leave remains possible, common sense suggests it would have happened by now.

Thus, it seems that, barring a significant change of heart within the league office, the NFL will wait for the criminal case to end, and the league will then activate the formal review process, in advance of potential discipline. Until then, Rice will be available to play — despite the pending felony charges.