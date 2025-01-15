 Skip navigation
Asante Samuel Jr. hopes to be back with Chargers after missing most of 2024

  
Published January 15, 2025 10:28 AM

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. wasn’t on the field for the Chargers for most of the 2024 season, but he hopes that the 2025 season plays out differently.

Samuel went on injured reserve with what was called a shoulder injury in early October and he said this week that he suffered a recurrence of “stinger symptoms” that have bothered him at other points in life. Samuel said it was “killing me not to be out there with those guys,” but the best-thing for his long-term health was to take time to fully recover.

That didn’t happen before the end of the year and it leaves Samuel heading toward free agency. He said this week that his goal is to return to the Chargers.

“I love this team,” Samuel said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “I love this city. And I love everybody around here.”

Samuel was a second-round pick in 2021 and he had 176 tackles, six interceptions, 37 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 50 games over his first four seasons.