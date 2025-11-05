Asante Samuel Jr. to visit Panthers

There was word this week that the Packers are interested in free agent Asante Samuel Jr. as they look for cornerback help, but the team that beat them last Sunday may beat them to the punch.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that Samuel is visiting the Panthers on Wednesday. It’s the first reported visit for Samuel since he was cleared to resume playing after having spinal fusion surgery.

Samuel was a Chargers second-round pick in 2021 and he played in 46 regular season games in his first three seasons before being limited to four games last year. He had 176 tackles, six interceptions, and a fumble recovery during his time with the AFC West team. Samuel also had three interceptions in his lone postseason game for the team.

The Panthers have Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, and Corey Thornton on their current cornerback depth chart.