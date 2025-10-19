 Skip navigation
Ashton Jeanty can match a Marcus Allen feat on Sunday

  
October 19, 2025

The Raiders face a tall test on Sunday in Kansas City. To have a chance, they need a big game from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

So far, Jeanty has been delivering. Via NBC Sports research, he leads all rookies in yards from scrimmage with 497, and in rushing yards with 424. He’s tied for the most total touchdowns among rookies, at five.

With 76 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs, Jeanty will match Marcus Allen as the only Raiders player with 500 or more and seven touchdowns through the first seven games of a season. Allen did it in 1982, eventually earning the offensive rookie of the year award.

With an upset, the 2-4 Raiders would catch the currently 3-4 Chiefs — with Kansas City technically landing in the basement based on tiebreakers.