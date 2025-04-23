Ashton Jeanty sees a middle ground between being a workhorse and sharing the workload

The running back is back. More accurately, the star running back is back. And the biggest star of the incoming running back class is Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

Fans and fantasy-football players are fascinated by the Saquon-style impact Jeanty could have on a new team. But Jeanty isn’t committed to the prospect of being a workhorse at the next level.

Earlier this week, I asked where he lands on the spectrum between having 25 carries per game and sharing the load, like budding star Jahmyr Gibbs does with the Lions.

“I think I’m kind of in between,” Jeanty said. “I think it’s good to have a two-man running back system if you have really two great guys at the position. I mean, I kind of had that in college my first two years and I think it can be really beneficial to the players’ obviously longevity. But, you know, just from this past year, from a durability standpoint, if you can handle that, if you can take that heavier load each and every single game, I’m here for it.”

Last season, Jeanty had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games. That’s 26.7 carries per game.

Doing it at the college level is different from doing it in the NFL. And doing it for a year or two in the NFL is different from having a career that extends into a player’s thirties.

Regardless, even though Jeanty has positioned himself to be the first running back draft by being a full-blown, full-time workhorse in 2024, that may not be what he does in the NFL. And it sounds as if he’ll be fine with that, if it’s what happens.