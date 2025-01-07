Ashton Jeanty will enter the 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty has played his final collegiate snap.

The top running back in college football this season announced that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, is generally regard as the top backfield prospect in this year’s class.

Jeanty spent the last three seasons at Boise State and led the school to the college football playoffs this year by running 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led the nation in all three categories.

Jeanty also led the nation with 220 carries and 1,347 yards in 2023. The jump between the two years — even with two extra games — shows why Jeanty is so highly regarded and why he’s likely to hear his name called early in Green Bay in April.