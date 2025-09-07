 Skip navigation
Ashton Jeanty’s first NFL TD puts Raiders up 14-10

  
Published September 7, 2025 03:01 PM

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has his first NFL touchdown.

Jeanty finished off the Raiders’ first possession of the second half with a three-yard scoring run that put the Raiders up 14-10 with 9:39 to play in the third quarter in New England. Jeanty’s score was set up by a pair of Geno Smith completions to Jacoby Meyers and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

The Patriots had the ball to start the half, but they gave it up when safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picked off Drake Maye. It was the first takeaway of the day by the Raiders defense.

Jeanty, who was a first-round pick in April, has seven carries for 27 yards and two catches for eight yards. The good feelings for the Raiders’ move into the lead were tempered a bit by the news that linebacker Elandon Roberts will miss the rest of the game with an elbow injury.