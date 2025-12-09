At 93.8 percent, Cameron Dicker extends his lead over every other kicker in NFL history

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker went 5-for-5 on field goals in Monday night’s win over the Eagles, and he’s extending his lead over everyone else in NFL history as the most accurate kicker the league has ever seen.

With 122 field goals in 130 attempts, Dicker has now made 93.8 percent of his career field goal attempts, by far the best in NFL history.

Second place belongs to Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is 103-for-114 for a career mark of 90.4 percent. Aubrey’s mark is great, but he’s already missed one more field goal than Dicker, while making 19 fewer.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Dicker is the best kicker of all time, though. Dicker hasn’t shown the same leg strength as Aubrey: Aubrey’s career-long is 65 yards, and he’s 33-for-38 (86.8 percent) from 50 yards and longer in his career. Dicker’s career-long is 59 yards, and he’s 21-for-27 (77.8 percent) from 50 yards and longer in his career.

NFL kickers today are so much better than they were for most of NFL history that they’re practically playing a different sport. Dicker and Aubrey are making kicks with a consistency football fans have never seen before.