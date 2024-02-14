At least 10 people shot at Chiefs’ parade

The Chiefs’ celebratory parade ended in gunfire and chaos.

The Kansas City police department confirmed that at least 10 people were shot at a garage near Union Station. Multiple children are being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital, and five patients were transported to Truman Medical Center, KSHB reports.

There is no word on the condition of any of the victims.

Two armed suspects are in custody.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Kansas City for the parade and rally at Union Station on Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers on Sunday. It was near the end of the celebration that shots rang out.

Chiefs players jumped on social media to send their thoughts and prayers to the victims.