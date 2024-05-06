 Skip navigation
At Tom Brady roast, Peyton Manning confirms Bill Belichick will appear on ManningCast

  
Published May 6, 2024 06:27 AM

Peyton Manning made a surprise appearance during Sunday night’s roast of Tom Brady. During his routine, Manning confirmed something that isn’t a surprise.

Manning confirmed that former Patriots coach Bill Belichick will appear this season on the ManningCast.

“For those who don’t know, Coach is gonna be doing some work on Eli and my Monday Night Football show this year,” Manning said. “I gotta tell you, it’s gonna be awesome. Eli and I are super-excited. And it’s gonna give Coach Belichick something he hasn’t had in a while. The chance to be around quarterbacks that he respects.”

It’s unclear how many weeks will entail appearances by Belichick. The show is typically on only 10 (or so) times per season.

Manning had several other good lines.

“It is great to be here with a bunch of people, sitting around talking smack about Tom Brady,” Manning said. “Or as we call that in the Manning family, Thanksgiving. True story, after spending several Thanksgivings with my parents, my kids now excuse themselves to use the bathroom by saying, I have to go take a Brady.”

Also: “My idea of dinner is Applebee’s. Tom’s idea of dinner is eating apples and bees.”

Manning did the honors of introducing Brady as the final speaker of what was a very long night with this: “The last time Tom Brady had to wait this long to get on stage, it was the 2000 NFL Draft.”