At trade deadline, all teams have their first-round picks in next year’s draft

  
Published November 5, 2024 07:41 PM

The window has closed on any and all trades for 2024. And all teams still have their first-round picks for the next draft.

Via Blake Barye of NFL Media, it’s the first time since the 2001 trade deadline that all teams have their first-round picks for the ensuing draft.

It will stay that way until the first day of the new league year, in March 2025. At that point, first-round picks can be traded for players or other first-round picks — as teams move up and/or down in the opening round of the draft. Or as they add a second first-round pick.

There’s also a chance, in theory, that a cheating scandal of some sort will cause a team to lose its first-round pick in 2025. For now, however, all 32 teams have their first-round picks.