Audric Estime inactive for Broncos vs. Bills

Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime came on strong late in the season, but he’ll start the postseason out of uniform.

Estime, a fifth-round pick who had 76 carries for 310 yards during the regular season, is inactive today against the Bills.

The Broncos’ other inactives are third quarterback Zach wilson, running back Blake Watson, linebacker Levelle Bailey, guard Nick Gargiulo and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

The Bills’ inactives are third quarterback Mike White, cornerback Kaiir Elam, return man Brandon Codrington, offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, safety Kareem Jackson and wide receiver Jalen Virgil.