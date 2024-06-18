Austin Ekeler: Chargers wanted someone who will handle 300 carries per year

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler: Chargers wanted someone who will handle 300 carries per year

  
Published June 18, 2024 09:13 AM

Austin Ekeler’s discontent with his prior contract made it seem inevitable that he’d be leaving the Chargers in 2024. As he tells it, there was another reason.

Ekeler says the Chargers wanted a workhorse, which is something he isn’t.

“They wanted a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year, and, look, I haven’t had the capacity to do that,” Ekeler said Monday on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams, via USA Today. “That’s not my game. That’s not how Austin Ekeler is going to be the best on the field. So there was a misalignment there, which, no harm no foul. I’ll go somewhere else where Austin can be the best version of myself out there.”

Of course, the Chargers don’t have a likely 300-carry tailback. They signed former Ravens J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. to presumably share the load. Dobbins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal. Edwards has a two-year, $6.5 million contract.

Ekeler, in contrast, signed a two-year, $8.43 million deal with the Commanders. He’ll likely work in concert with Brian Robinson, Jr.

Despite being a fantasy-football darling, Ekeler’s touches have only crossed 300 once. In 2018, he had 106 carries and 39 receptions. In 2019, it was 132 and 92. In 2020, 116 and 54. In 2021, 206 and 70.

The 2022 season was the closest he ever came to the “workhorse” category, with 204 rushing attempts and 107 receptions. That sparked his failed effort to get more from the Chargers or a trade to a new team.

Last year, Ekeler had 179 carries and 51 catches.

It will be interesting to compare what Ekeler does in D.C. and what Dobbins and Edwards do for the Chargers, who seem to be very committed to running the ball more than they have — in the hopes of getting even more out of the passing game.