Commanders RB Austin Ekeler out with concussion

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was injured in the second half Monday night.

Washington has ruled him out with a concussion.

He finished his night with two catches for 22 yards and three carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Ekeler’s departure leaves the Commanders with Brian Robinson and Jeremy McNichols as their running backs tonight.

The Commanders lead 31-20 after Austin Seibert’s 42-yard field goal with 11:30 left. Seibert, who signed to the active roster two weeks ago, is 8-for-8 on field goals this season.