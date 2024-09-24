Austin Ekeler has returned to Virginia to be treated for his concussion

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was diagnosed with a concussion in the second half of Monday night’s victory over the Bengals.

Ekeler did not fly to Arizona with the team after the game, coach Dan Quinn said.

With the Commanders spending the short week out West ahead of their game against the Cardinals, Ekeler flew back to Ashburn, Virginia, to begin treatment in the concussion protocol.

Quinn also said Ekeler also has a laceration on his ear.

Ekeler, who is in his first season with the Commanders, had three carries for 35 yards with a touchdown and two catches for 22 receiving yards. He also had a 62-yard kickoff return to start the second half, setting up Washington’s fourth touchdown of the game.