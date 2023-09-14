 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler out of practice for second straight day

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:21 PM

For the second straight day, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out of practice.

Ekeler has been described as day-to-day with an ankle injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Titans is unknown.

In Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins, Ekeler had an excellent game, carrying 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. But he left the game early after injuring his ankle and was replaced by backup running back Joshua Kelly.

Ekeler is in the final year of his contract and has made no secret that he thinks he and other running backs are underpaid. He’ll need to keep playing well, and stay healthy, to cash in as a free agent in 2024.