Austin Ekeler out of practice for second straight day

For the second straight day, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out of practice.

Ekeler has been described as day-to-day with an ankle injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Titans is unknown.

In Sunday’s opener against the Dolphins, Ekeler had an excellent game, carrying 16 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. But he left the game early after injuring his ankle and was replaced by backup running back Joshua Kelly.

Ekeler is in the final year of his contract and has made no secret that he thinks he and other running backs are underpaid. He’ll need to keep playing well, and stay healthy, to cash in as a free agent in 2024.