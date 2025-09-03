Austin Ekeler tops first post-Brian Robinson backfield depth chart in Washington

Brian Robinson was listed as the top running back in Washington throughout the summer, but the unofficial nature of that placement became clear when the Commanders held him out of practice prior to a late-August trade to the 49ers.

The team released its first depth chart since that trade on Tuesday and it shows Austin Ekeler has moved into the No. 1 spot. Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt take up the next three spots.

Robinson’s trade is a reminder that what’s listed on paper isn’t always reflected on the field and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has talked about the versatile makeup of the running back room, so there’s likely to be some variance in how the four players are used from week to week.

The first look at how the running back work is divvied up will come this Sunday against the Giants.