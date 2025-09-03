 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler tops first post-Brian Robinson backfield depth chart in Washington

  
Published September 3, 2025 07:09 AM

Brian Robinson was listed as the top running back in Washington throughout the summer, but the unofficial nature of that placement became clear when the Commanders held him out of practice prior to a late-August trade to the 49ers.

The team released its first depth chart since that trade on Tuesday and it shows Austin Ekeler has moved into the No. 1 spot. Jeremy McNichols, Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt take up the next three spots.

Robinson’s trade is a reminder that what’s listed on paper isn’t always reflected on the field and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has talked about the versatile makeup of the running back room, so there’s likely to be some variance in how the four players are used from week to week.

The first look at how the running back work is divvied up will come this Sunday against the Giants.