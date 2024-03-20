Austin Johnson visiting with Bills

The Bills are taking a look at adding a veteran defensive lineman.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Austin Johnson is visiting with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Johnson, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Chargers. He started all 17 games for the club in 2023, recording 46 total tackles with two tackles for loss, one QB hit, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 56 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Titans selected Johnson in the second round of the 2016 draft and he played out his rookie contract with the franchise. He joined the Chargers in 2022 after two seasons with the Giants.

In 116 career games with 55 starts, Johnson has tallied 8.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, and 10 passes defensed.