“Availability is key” for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks different than he did in his first two seasons.

Owusu-Koramoah has added some weight heading into his third season and the hope in Cleveland is that the change will make him sturdier than he was the last couple of years. Owusu-Koramoah has missed nine games due to injury since the Browns took him in the second round of the 2021 draft and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that “availability is key” for the linebacker this year.

“I mean, you’re obviously conscious of it,” Owusu-Koramoah said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Of course, when you get on the field, you’re not thinking, ‘Oh, let me not do this so that I won’t get an injury,’ or something like that. You just go out there and you have fun and play. I agree 100% with coach — the best ability is availability so we can have a healthy year. That’s a successful year.”

Owusu-Koramoah has also changed his number ahead of training camp. He will No. 6 during the regular season and the hope in Cleveland is that change is one of many new developments for the linebacker.