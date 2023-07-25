 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“Availability is key” for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

  
Published July 25, 2023 07:36 AM

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks different than he did in his first two seasons.

Owusu-Koramoah has added some weight heading into his third season and the hope in Cleveland is that the change will make him sturdier than he was the last couple of years. Owusu-Koramoah has missed nine games due to injury since the Browns took him in the second round of the 2021 draft and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that “availability is key” for the linebacker this year.

“I mean, you’re obviously conscious of it,” Owusu-Koramoah said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Of course, when you get on the field, you’re not thinking, ‘Oh, let me not do this so that I won’t get an injury,’ or something like that. You just go out there and you have fun and play. I agree 100% with coach — the best ability is availability so we can have a healthy year. That’s a successful year.”

Owusu-Koramoah has also changed his number ahead of training camp. He will No. 6 during the regular season and the hope in Cleveland is that change is one of many new developments for the linebacker.