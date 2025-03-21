Avonte Maddox signs with Lions

Cornerback Avonte Maddox won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February and he’ll be trying to knock them off the throne in 2025.

Maddox’s girlfriend posted a picture of him signing a contract with the Lions on social media Friday. Maddox’s agent confirmed, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that his client has signed a one-year deal with the NFC North club.

The move ends a seven-year run in Philadelphia for Maddox. He was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he started 41 of the 81 regular season games he played over that span. He also made six starts in 11 postseason appearances.

Maddox had 270 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, 36 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He had 40 tackles and five passes defensed in the postseason.