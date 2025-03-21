 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Avonte Maddox signs with Lions

  
Published March 21, 2025 01:15 PM

Cornerback Avonte Maddox won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February and he’ll be trying to knock them off the throne in 2025.

Maddox’s girlfriend posted a picture of him signing a contract with the Lions on social media Friday. Maddox’s agent confirmed, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that his client has signed a one-year deal with the NFC North club.

The move ends a seven-year run in Philadelphia for Maddox. He was a 2019 fourth-round pick and he started 41 of the 81 regular season games he played over that span. He also made six starts in 11 postseason appearances.

Maddox had 270 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, 36 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He had 40 tackles and five passes defensed in the postseason.