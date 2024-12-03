Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for three games

The NFL has suspended Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for three games for his hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the actions that followed.

It was reported on Monday that Al-Shaair was expected to be suspended. In its statement, the NFL noted Al-Shaair’s “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.”

Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, issued the suspension. The league’s release included Runyan’s letter to Al-Shaair.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyan wrote. “Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

While Al-Shaair can appeal the suspension, he’s currently eligible to return to the Texans’ roster after the club’s Week 17 Christmas Day game against the Ravens. The Texans are on their bye in Week 14 before playing the Dolphins in Week 15 and the Chiefs in Week 16.