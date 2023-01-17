 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Azzeez Ojulari limited, Jason Pinnock full at Giants practice

  
Published January 17, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_csu_giantsvikings_230116
January 16, 2023 01:07 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms recap the Giants' Wild Card win over the Vikings, from a 'phenomenal' Daniel Jones to a Minnesota defense that was every bit as suspect as it had been all regular season.

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and safety Jason Pinnock each left last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with injuries, but both players were on the practice field Tuesday.

Ojulari left the win over Minnesota with a quad injury. He had one tackle before making his departure and was a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Pinnock went to the hospital for evaluation of an abdomen injury, but was released in time to make the flight home with the team. Pinnock is listed as a full participant.

Linebacker Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (back), safety Julian Love (hamstring), and defensive back Fabian Moreau (hip) joined Ojulari as limited participants in Tuesday’s practice.