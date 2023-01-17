Azzeez Ojulari limited, Jason Pinnock full at Giants practice

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and safety Jason Pinnock each left last Sunday’s win over the Vikings with injuries, but both players were on the practice field Tuesday.

Ojulari left the win over Minnesota with a quad injury. He had one tackle before making his departure and was a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Pinnock went to the hospital for evaluation of an abdomen injury, but was released in time to make the flight home with the team. Pinnock is listed as a full participant.

Linebacker Landon Collins (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (back), safety Julian Love (hamstring), and defensive back Fabian Moreau (hip) joined Ojulari as limited participants in Tuesday’s practice.