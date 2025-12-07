Back at practice, Deshaun Watson isn’t expected to play in 2026

After Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice this week following a twice-torn Achilles tendon in 2024, we explained why it was unlikely he’ll play in 2025 — and why it’s likely he’ll be on the roster in 2026.

A relatively slow Week 14 news cycle has resulted in multiple Sunday Splash! reports that confirm this reality.

No, Watson isn’t expected to play this year. Yes, he’s expected to be on the roster next year.

As to playing this year, the Browns don’t want to lose any of the $44.274 million in insurance on his $46 million compensation for 2025. As to being on the team next year, the Browns don’t want to trigger a significant acceleration of cap charges based on the manner in which the Browns have kicked the can via restructurings.

The $46 million for next year is guaranteed. He’ll be on the team. It would be foolish to not let him compete for playing time. Even though owner Jimmy Haslam has already declared the move to be “a big swing and a miss” (it’s actually the single worst transaction of the salary cap era, if not of all time), there’s a chance the bat swings back around and catches a piece of the ball, allowing the Browns to salvage an infield single in the final year of the deal.

It would take a lot to get the Browns to keep Watson beyond 2026. He’s currently due to be a free agent. Next year, his clear incentive is to lay the foundation to land elsewhere in 2027, when he’ll be only 31.