Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin listed as out of practice Monday

Three offensive starter would have missed practice for the Buccaneers on Monday.

With a game on Thursday, the Bucs had to release an injury report Monday with estimated practice participation levels for their players. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and left guard Matt Feiler were all listed as out of practice.

Mayfield and Feiler are listed with knee injuries after playing every snap in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Godwin played 70 percent of the offensive snaps and is dealing with a neck injury.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) would have also sat out a regular practice session. Running back Chase Edmonds (knee) was listed as a full participant after being designated for return from injured reserve.