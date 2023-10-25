Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin listed as questionable after full practices Wednesday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield shared no doubt about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Bills this week and head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Chris Godwin is good to go, but the team didn’t list either player as a sure thing on their final injury report.

Mayfield and Godwin are both listed as questionable to face Buffalo. Mayfield has a knee injury and Godwin has a neck injury, but both practiced fully on Wednesday and it seems like a pretty safe bet that they’ll be in the lineup.

Bowles called defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) a game-time decision and his questionable tag reflects that.

Left guard Matt Feiler (knee) and safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) have been ruled out.