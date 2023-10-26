Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin set to play on Thursday night

All signs from the Buccaneers facility the last couple of days pointed to quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Chris Godwin playing on Thursday night until the team created a little doubt by listing both players as questionable on their final injury report on Wednesday.

Any questions about their availability don’t appear to be major ones, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Mayfield and Godwin will both play against the Bills.

Mayfield is listed with a knee injury that he called “nothing too bad” and a matter of pain tolerance before moving up to full practice participation. Godwin, who has a neck issue, was also a full participant on Wednesday and head coach Todd Bowles indicated he was on track to play.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea was the only other player listed as questionable and he’s set to be a true game-time decision due to a groin injury.