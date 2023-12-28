Baker Mayfield: Clinching NFC South at home on Sunday would mean a ton

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

It would give the club three consecutive division titles — though this season has been different with Baker Mayfield replacing Tom Brady at quarterback.

Mayfield said in his Wednesday press conference that being able to clinch the division at home against a divisional opponent would mean “a ton.”

“The things we’ve had to do and go through to get to this point — it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home,” Mayfield said. “It’s a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to.”

After going through a tumultuous 2022 between the Browns, Panthers, and Rams, Mayfield is playing some of the best football of his career. He’s completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,598 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“I feel good. Yeah, I feel really good about where I’m at, seeing the field,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, playing quarterback, each rep you can take things away from it. [You’re] continuing to learn and improve on it. So yeah, I think just being in the system for a bit now and getting comfortable with it, that’s what happens. Once you get comfortable in the system, you can truly grow and see the improvements and I think that’s where we’re at right now.”

We’ll see if the Buccaneers can punch their ticket to the postseason on Sunday.