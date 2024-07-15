Baker Mayfield: Dave Canales, Brad Idzik will be good for Bryce Young

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s career took a turn for the better while playing in Dave Canales’s offense last year and he thinks Canales can help another quarterback take a similar turn in 2024.

Canales, who was the Bucs offensive coordinator last year, left the Bucs to become the head coach of the Panthers early this offseason and one of the biggest tasks he’ll face is getting Bryce Young to rebound from a rough rookie season. Former Bucs wide receivers coach Brad Idzik joined Canales in Carolina and Mayfield was talked about both of them during an appearance on Pardon My Take.

Mayfield was asked how he thinks Canales will do as a head coach and his positive assessment included mention of what the two coaches can do for his fellow Heisman winner.

“Good. He’s very relatable,” Mayfield said. “Smart guy. He took our receivers coach from Tampa with him to be the OC, Brad Idzik. Really, really good football mind. I think those two guys together around Bryce is gonna be good for him. Dave’s the definition of an optimist bully. It could be the worst day ever, everything could be going wrong and he’s sitting there, he’s like ‘Guys, we got the next play!’ He’s got a big ol’ smile on his face and you’re like ‘This guy’s full of shit’ but no. That’s literally who he is day in and day out and it’s honestly refreshing.”

It would likely be better for the Bucs’ chances of returning to the playoffs if Mayfield is wrong about the impact that their former coaches will have in Carolina, but it will make for a more entertaining NFC South if he’s right.