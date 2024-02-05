Baker Mayfield, Demario Davis named MVPs as NFC wins Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl is not really a football game anymore, but they still declare a winner at the end, and today the NFC came out on top.

The official final score was NFC 64, AFC 59, but the AFC actually outscored the NFC during the flag football game that makes up part of the Pro Bowl Games. The NFC won because its players did better in the skills competitions that have in some ways overshadowed the flag football portion of the event.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Saints linebacker Demario Davis were named the Games’ Most Valuable Players for offense and defense.

The old version of the Pro Bowl, a traditional tackle football game between AFC and NFC stars, has been phased out because of a lack of interest, with players increasingly saying they had no interest in risking injuries in full-contact games, and fan interest diminishing. The NFL is hoping that the new version of the Pro Bowl can draw attention to flag football, and that events like dodgeball and obstacle courses can generate enough fan interest to make the league’s all-star game a sustainable annual event.