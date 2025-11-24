 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield downgraded to out, Teddy Bridgewater set to finish Bucs-Rams

  
Published November 23, 2025 10:36 PM

There wasn’t much question about it, but Baker Mayfield will not return to Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Mayfield has officially been downgraded to out after the Bucs previously announced he was doubtful to return at the start of the third quarter. He is on the Tampa Bay sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a sling.

Mayfield was hit several times in the first half, including taking two sacks. He also took some hard hits when running the ball on Tampa Bay’s lone scoring drive in the first half.

Mayfield finished the first two quarters 9-of-19 for 41 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Teddy Bridgewater has come on in relief of Mayfield, completing 3 of his first 6 passes for 18 yards.

Late in the third quarter, the Rams still lead 31-7.