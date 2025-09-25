 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield is taking mental reps this week

  
Published September 25, 2025 01:45 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has a biceps injury. Per the letter of the injury report, he’s “limited” in practice.

It sounds as if the limits include actually practicing.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Mayfield is taking “mental reps” in preparation for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles.

“He’s in all, of course, all the meetings, all the walk-throughs and he does such a good job of preparing already, a lot like what Teddy [Bridgewater] was doing,” offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard told reporters on Thursday, via Stroud.

Surely, Mayfield will be playing. But his preparation is being impacted.

On Sunday, the 3-0 Bucs host the 3-0 Eagles in a battle of unbeaten teams. And the Bucs are 1-3 against the Eagles over the last four games in Tampa.