nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
'Nothing inadvertent' about Jones' gesture

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Baker Mayfield: I’ve stayed myself, narrative changes when you play well

  
Published October 8, 2025 05:39 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has generated buzz as an MVP candidate through the first five weeks of the season, which is a far cry from where his career appeared to be headed before he joined the team in 2023.

Mayfield was let go by the Browns after the 2021 season and had a short stint with the Panthers in 2022 before ending that season with the Rams. He also ended it with doubts about his ability to be a long-term answer at quarterback, but those have faded away in Tampa thanks to two division titles and a strong start to this season.

On Wednesday, Mayfield was asked about his response to how the conversation around him has changed over the years. Mayfield said that he’s “not worried about little things that don’t matter” at this point in his career and that he’s come to understand that winning is the most significant thing to how a player is perceived around the league.

“I told you guys that I try to not get too high, not get too low, which is something I was not doing early on in my career,” Mayfield said. “Early on in my career, it’s looked [at] as ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same s—t, different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just got to be yourself, and I’ve always been like that.”

The formula has worked well for Mayfield and he’ll try to move the Bucs to 5-1 at home against the 49ers this Sunday.