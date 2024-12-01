Baker Mayfield leaves for two plays after lower-leg injury

Kyle Trask replaced Baker Mayfield at quarterback with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Mayfield injured his lower leg on a sack on third-and-8 with 6:44 left in the period. Panthers linebacker Josie Jewell spun Mayfield awkwardly and the side of the quarterback’s foot was stepped on by Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Mayfield remained on the field, in pain, as the team’s medical staff came off the sideline to treat him.

He then went into the sideline medical tent, and when the Bucs got the ball back, Trask was in the game. He played two plays before Mayfield returned.

On his first play back, on third-and-1, Mayfield threw an interception to Xavier Woods. The Panthers defensive back returned it 33 yards on the Tampa Bay 20.

Carolina leads 13-10, and Mayfield is 10-of-21 for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.