 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield leaves for two plays after lower-leg injury

  
Published December 1, 2024 06:34 PM

Kyle Trask replaced Baker Mayfield at quarterback with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Mayfield injured his lower leg on a sack on third-and-8 with 6:44 left in the period. Panthers linebacker Josie Jewell spun Mayfield awkwardly and the side of the quarterback’s foot was stepped on by Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Mayfield remained on the field, in pain, as the team’s medical staff came off the sideline to treat him.

He then went into the sideline medical tent, and when the Bucs got the ball back, Trask was in the game. He played two plays before Mayfield returned.

On his first play back, on third-and-1, Mayfield threw an interception to Xavier Woods. The Panthers defensive back returned it 33 yards on the Tampa Bay 20.

Carolina leads 13-10, and Mayfield is 10-of-21 for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.