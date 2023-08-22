Baker Mayfield: Now is not the time to be satisfied

Baker Mayfield is once again a starting quarterback, as Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles named Mayfield QB1 on Tuesday.

Mayfield said that Bowles approached him on Tuesday morning and delivered the news.

“He had told me that he’d talked to Kyle already,” Mayfield said in his press conference. “Just informed me that we’re going to roll with me [and said] keep making smart decisions and go from there. So, now just have got to lead like I know how and the real thing’s right around the corner. So, it’s an exciting time.”

Mayfield didn’t make too much out of winning the job, even considering his tumultuous 2022 that saw him traded from the Browns to the Panthers, released by the Panthers, and claimed off waivers by the Rams.

“I expect to be a starter,” Mayfield said. “I know how talented I am. I know what type of leader I am. Now, it’s just time for the real thing. So, we’re about to have the real games and everybody’s excited here.”

Mayfield didn’t want to talk poorly about his teammates, but he did note feeling like he’d done enough to claim the job.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ll say this — our QB room has been playing extremely well this camp,” Mayfield said. “Between John and Kyle also, everybody pushing each other. So I can’t say enough about those guys and that room that we have as a whole. The chemistry’s great.

“But, I feel like I was comfortable enough within the system, commanded the offense, and was able to get guys in the right spots. That’s not saying anything against anybody else. But I just feel like I’m in good command of the offense right now.”

Now, Mayfield’s task is to successfully pilot the offense once the games count. After not playing last weekend, he’s slated to play the first half of the preseason finale against the Ravens.

Then, Mayfield will try to lead another team to the top of the NFC South.

“It’s a special honor, living out a dream, but now’s not the time to be satisfied,” Mayfield said. “I think all our guys are ready to push through this regular season and see where we go.”