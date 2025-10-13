Baker Mayfield on depleted receiving corps: I trust everyone we have

The Buccaneers came into Sunday’s game light on offensive stars and they lost another one during the game when Emeka Egbuka hurt his hamstring, but that wasn’t enough to keep them from picking up their fifth win of the season.

Baker Mayfield threw touchdowns to Tez Johnson and Kameron Johnson while running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker ran for scores while filling in for Bucky Irving in the 30-19 victory over the 49ers. Mayfield completed two passes to Egbuka before his injury and was 15-of-21 for 232 yards outside of those plays, which showed that he was able to adjust to the situation by believing in the players that were able to play.

“I truly, genuinely trust the guys that are in there,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “They’re ready. We talk throughout the week. Guys are on the same page. I trust these guys, even though some of them may not have played a whole lot of ball, but when we’re on the same page, good things happen. You don’t have to have the perfect play when all your guys are fighting for each other and on the same page and that’s an example of that. Defense played great, special teams as well, and so it’s complementary football.”

Mayfield also called his own number on one of the most memorable plays of the game. On a third-and-14 late in the third quarter, Mayfield evaded a heavy pass rush, took off downfield and dove to pick up a first down that set up one of his touchdown throws. It’s the kind of play that finds itself on an MVP reel and Mayfield’s ability to keep the offense rolling through adverse situations is only helping build the buzz for Mayfield as a contender for that prize.