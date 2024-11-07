Baker Mayfield out of practice again Thursday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t practice on Wednesday and things remained the same when the team took the field on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of the team’s practice sent word that Mayfield is not participating in practice for the second straight day. On Wednesday, Mayfield acknowledged he wasn’t feeling 100 percent after playing the Ravens on Monday night, but that he had no doubt about his status against the 49ers.

“A little sore but I’ll be good to go by Sunday,” Mayfield said, via a transcript from the team.

Given the short week, the Buccaneers have held walkthroughs rather than full practices both days and Mayfield is one of many banged-up Bucs taking it a bit easier in hopes of putting forth their best effort this weekend.