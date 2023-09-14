 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Three Vikings turnovers hand Eagles 13-7 halftime lead
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Three Vikings turnovers hand Eagles 13-7 halftime lead
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield: Picking up Vikings tendencies helped quite a bit

  
Published September 14, 2023 06:43 AM

It took a while for the Buccaneers offense to get going against the Vikings in Week One, but they were able to score a pair of touchdowns on either side of halftime that pushed them to a 20-17 road win.

Bucs running back Rachaad White said this week that a key to the turnaround was quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ability to suss out what the Vikings were doing on defense. White said Mayfield that he “got all these signals” while letting the rest of the offense to know what tells to look for on the Vikings’ side of the ball.

On Wednesday, Mayfield quipped that he’s not an Astros fan in reference to the baseball team’s sign-stealing scandal while admitting that picking up on what Minnesota was doing helped “quite a bit.”

“When it comes down to that, you’re always trying to find tendencies of the defense,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Just those in-game adjustments, you’re trying to find those tendencies and sometimes it’s a little different than others. That’s why, like I said post-game, it was a chess match there in the first half with some stall-out drives. They did a very, very good job and I can’t credit [Vikings defensive coordinator] Brian Flores enough for how they were schemed up against us. It took us a little bit to adjust but you try to find every advantage possible.”

On top of giving the Bucs an advantage, talking up Mayfield’s ability to decipher defensive signals gives upcoming opponents something else to think about as they prepare to face Tampa in the coming weeks.