Baker Mayfield replaces Jayden Daniels on NFC Pro Bowl team

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders got the better of Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in the playoffs and Daniels got the better of Mayfield in the initial Pro Bowl voting, but Mayfield will be in Orlando for this week’s skills competitions and other festivities.

Mayfield has been named to the team as a replacement for Daniels, who pulled out after last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. It’s the second straight year that Mayfield has been selected for the NFC roster.

Mayfield set career highs with by passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 71.5 percent of his passes. Mayfield also set career highs in those three categories in 2023, so playing in Tampa definitely seems to agree with him.

Jared Goff of the Lions and Sam Darnold of the Vikings are the other quarterbacks set to represent the NFC.