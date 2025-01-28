 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Baker Mayfield replaces Jayden Daniels on NFC Pro Bowl team

  
Published January 28, 2025 03:03 PM

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders got the better of Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in the playoffs and Daniels got the better of Mayfield in the initial Pro Bowl voting, but Mayfield will be in Orlando for this week’s skills competitions and other festivities.

Mayfield has been named to the team as a replacement for Daniels, who pulled out after last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. It’s the second straight year that Mayfield has been selected for the NFC roster.

Mayfield set career highs with by passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while completing 71.5 percent of his passes. Mayfield also set career highs in those three categories in 2023, so playing in Tampa definitely seems to agree with him.

Jared Goff of the Lions and Sam Darnold of the Vikings are the other quarterbacks set to represent the NFC.