 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield: Run game is biggest difference between last year and now

  
Published January 9, 2025 06:58 AM

The Buccaneers won the NFC South in 2023 and beat the Eagles in their playoff opener before losing 31-23 in Detroit to end their season.

Last Sunday’s win over the Saints gave the Bucs another division title and they’ll be matched up with another NFC East team in the Commanders in their playoff opener. They won’t be facing the Lions again if they win, but the question of whether that will be the only difference from last year looms over the team as they head into Sunday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield shared the part of the offense that makes him think the team can go on a longer run this time around.

“The biggest difference is the run game,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “When we’ve needed to run the ball to win games, we’ve been able to do that. That’s a physical mentality and everybody being on the same page with that and understanding that when you get to a certain mode late in the game when you’re having to run the clock out, we’re able to do that. To me, that’s the biggest difference. Skill player-wise in the pass game, yeah, we’re connecting quite a bit but the biggest difference is the run game.”

The Bucs were last in the league in rushing yards in 2023 while averaging a league-worst 3.4 yards per carry. They added running back Bucky Irving in the draft and they’re now third in the league in yards per carry. They outrushed their last eight opponents and went 6-2 in those games, so getting things going on the ground against Washington would be a good sign for their chances of getting deeper into the postseason.